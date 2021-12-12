20 more Covid deaths, fewest since June 14, and 3,787 new cases

Health workers prepare a mobile Covid-testing unit at the Bangkok Bus Terminal in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, on Wednesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

There were 20 Covid-19-related fatalities during the previous 24 hours - the fewest since June 14 - along with 3,787 new cases, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

There were 3,782 cases in the general population and five among prison inmates.

This compared with 39 coronavirus-related fatalities and 4,079 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

The 20 new fatalities were between the ages of 35 and 90 years old.

Greater Bangkok had no new deaths while other central plain provinces further from the capital recorded six more deaths - in Prachin Buri (2), Phetchaburi (1), Chanthaburi (1), Chon Buri (1) and Ratchaburi (1).

The Northeast had two new fatalities in Loei (1) and Udon Thani (1).

The South reported eight more deaths - in Pattani (2), Satun (2), Krabi (1), Trang (1), Nakhon Si Thammarat (1) and Surat Thani (1).

The North saw four new fatalities in Phitsanulok (2), Chiang Rai (1) and Uttaradit (1).

The 3,787 new cases included 3,758 local infections and 24 imported cases.

Of the local infections, 3,720 were confirmed at hospitals and 38 via mass testing.

Bangkok had 631 new cases, followed by 349 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 167 in Chon Buri, 155 in Samut Prakan, 145 in Songkhla, 125 in Surat Thani, 87 each in Pattani, Chiang Mai and Trang and 78 in Phatthalung.

The 24 imported cases were from the United Kingdom (3), Ireland (1), France (1), Russia (3), the United States (1), Belgium (2), Turkey (4), Mexico (2), Estonia (1), the Netherlands (1), Cambodia (1), Malaysia (1), Laos (1) and Myanmar (2).

On Saturday 51,616 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals, including 1,105 seriously ill patients and 309 dependent on ventilators.

On Saturday, 5,606 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,168,646 Covid-19 cases, with 2,095,859 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,077 during the third wave and 21,171 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.Global Covid-19 cases rose by 502,389 in 24 hours to 269.98 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 5,425 to 5.32 million. The US had the most cases at 50.76 million, up 57,414, and the most deaths at 817,789, up 446.

Omicron cases have been confirmed in 68 countries comprising local infections in 24 countries and imported cases in 44 countries.