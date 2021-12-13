3,398 new Covid cases, 23 more deaths

People queue up for Covid-19 vaccination at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok last week. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

There were 23 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,398 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Monday morning.

This compared with 20 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,787 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

On Sunday, 5,467 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,172,044 Covid-19 cases, with 2,101,326 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,100 during the third wave and 21,194 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.