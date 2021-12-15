Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3,370 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths
Thailand
General

3,370 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths

published : 15 Dec 2021 at 07:45

writer: Online Reporters

Health workers prepare themselves before mass testing in Bang Rak district, Bangkok, last Thursday in a bid to detect Omicron cases in the country. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)
Health workers prepare themselves before mass testing in Bang Rak district, Bangkok, last Thursday in a bid to detect Omicron cases in the country. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

There were 29 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,370 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

This compared with 37 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,862 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 4,557 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,178,276 Covid-19 cases, with 2,110,701 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,166 during the third wave and 21,260 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Business

World Bank keeps Thai growth outlook at 1% this year, sees better 2022

Thailand's economy is still expected to grow 1% this year due to the impact of a coronavirus outbreak, but growth is expected to accelerate to 3.9% next year, driven by a recovery in service sector activity, the World Bank said on Tuesday.

14:00
Thailand

+2,862 cases

Daily coronavirus-related deaths are up again, from 23 last reported to 37, but the number of new cases continues to drop.

13:15
World

Hong Kong 'patriots only' elections usher in muted new era

HONG KONG: Against a backdrop of colourful banners and fluttering flags, local Hong Kong politician Allan Wong is trying to get morning commuters excited about the city's upcoming "patriots only" legislature polls.

12:45