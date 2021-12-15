3,370 new Covid cases, 29 more deaths

Health workers prepare themselves before mass testing in Bang Rak district, Bangkok, last Thursday in a bid to detect Omicron cases in the country. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

There were 29 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,370 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

This compared with 37 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,862 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 4,557 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,178,276 Covid-19 cases, with 2,110,701 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,166 during the third wave and 21,260 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.