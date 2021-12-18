Section
3,132 new Covid cases, 28 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 18 Dec 2021 at 07:52

writer: Online Reporters

A woman uses a hand sanitiser dispenser at Thamhin refugee camp in Suan Phueng district of Ratchaburi on Oct 25, 2021. (International Rescue Committee/Reuters photo)
Thailand logged 3,132 new Covid-19 cases and 28 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

There were 3,039 cases in the general population and 33 among prison inmates.

On Friday, 3,278 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,188,629 Covid-19 cases, with 2,123,969 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,161 during the third wave and 21,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


