2,476 new Covid cases, 32 more deaths

A woman reacts as she is jabbed with the Moderna vaccine at the Zeer Rangsit shopping mall in Pathum Thani province on Monday. Free first, second and booster jabs are being offered to residents by the provincial administrative organisation. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

There were 32 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,476 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Tuesday morning.

This compared with 31 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,525 new cases reported on Monday morning.

On Monday, 3,649 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,196,529 Covid-19 cases, with 2,136,197 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,346 during the third wave and 21,440 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.