Koh Samui bookings 'healthy' despite Omicron

Visitors arrive at Samui airport on Koh Samui. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Tourism bookings remain healthy on Koh Samui despite the three imported Omicron infections diagnosed on the island, provincial authorities said on Tuesday.

Provincial officials called a press conference to explain details of the infections and their implications for public health and tourism, and to reassure people.

Governor Witchawut Jinto said three foreign visitors, a Belgian and two Britons, had been diagnosed with the new variant of the Covid-19 virus during the Test&Go entry procedure.

They were now being treated at Samui Hospital.

Mr Witchawut said local residents would be educated about the new strain of the virus to prevent any panic and measures would be enforced to ensure a Covid-free setting. Those already fully vaccinated were being urged to get a booster jab.

Koh Samui reopened to international arrivals on July 15 under the sandbox programme. From July 15-Dec 19 a total of 7,026 foreign nationals visited the island from Germany, France, the UK, Russia and Israel. Of these, 13 were diagnosed with Covid-19, including the three infected with Omicron.

The governor said bookings at the SHA+ certified hotels on Koh Samui and nearby islands of Koh Tao and Koh Phangan remained heavy throughout the month. About 8,000 people overseas have booked hotel rooms.

Since Dec 16, the occupancy rate had risen to 40-50% at the 224 SHA+ hotels on the three islands. The certification programme, launched last year in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, requires hotels to meet “new normal” standards of hygiene, health and safety.

At Samui airport, Mr Witchawut said visitors transiting through Suvarnabhumi airport from international flights to Samui go to a designated room separate from domestic passengers.

They are tested before being transported to their accommodation, where they remain until the test results return negative for Covid-19 infection.

If tested positive, they were immediately taken to Samui Hospital.

Samui Hospital director Nichapa Sawasdikanon said the three foreign visitors with the Omicron infection were in strong health. Six people who came into close contact with them, including airline ground staff, van drivers and hotel staff, were given RT-PCR tests, and all came back negative. They were noq all in quarantine.

Another 53 people at low risk of transmission also tested negative although they were due for further tests.

Ratchaporn Poolsawat, chairman of the Koh Samui Tourism Association, said the impact of the Omicron variant on tourism was minimal so far. There had been some booking cancellations from countries which have gone into lockdown.

The three Omicron-infected nationals on Koh Samui are:

- A 34-year-old British citizen who arrived with her husband from the UK. They transited at Suvarnabhumi airport and arrived on Dec 15. Her husband was confirmed to be Covid-free;

- A Belgian man, 55, who travelled from the United Arab Emirates. He changed flights in Singapore before transiting through Suvarnabhumi airport. He arrived in Koh Samui on Dec 16; and

- A 56-year-old British man who set off from the UK and transited in Singapore where he caught a connecting flight to Koh Samui on Dec 16.