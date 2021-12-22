Section
Thai-Lao bridge in Nong Khai remains closed over Omicron fears
Thailand
General

published : 22 Dec 2021 at 18:34

writer: Online Reporters

The Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai remains closed indefinitely as part of the CCSA decision to suspend the Test & Go programme.
A plan to reopen an international bridge linking Thailand and Laos in Nong Khai has been deferred indefinitely as the government tightens measures to curb the spread of the fast-growing Omicron variant.

Thailand planned to allow fully vaccinated visitors to the country over the Thai-Lao Friendship Bridge in Nong Khai from Friday under the quaranteen-free scheme, Test & Go.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) made clear on Wednesday the suspension of the programme also included the bridge and airports.

The CCSA will evaluate the Covid-19 situation before deciding on the reopening of the bridge. Its next meeting is set for Jan 4.

The friendship bridge connecting Nong Khai with Vientiane had been assigned as the only land entrance to Thailand under the Test & Go scheme.

Thailand shelved the programme on Wednesday due to rising fears over the Omicron spread. But about 200,000 travellers who have already received permission to enter the kingdom under the scheme will be allowed in, according to the CCSA.

