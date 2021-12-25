EU accepts Thai Covid certificate

Thailand's Covid-19 certificate is now being accepted in Europe.

Giuseppe Busini, deputy chief of mission for the EU delegation to Thailand, posted on his Twitter account that Thailand is now connected to the EU Digital Covid certificate system.

The announcement by the European Commission on Tuesday, which took effect on Wednesday, stated it has adopted five new equivalence decisions certifying that Covid-19 certificates issued by Montenegro, Taiwan, Thailand, Tunisia and Uruguay are equivalent to the EU Digital Covid Certificate.

The decision stems from a technical assessment performed by the EU services of digital certificates issued by these five countries and territories.

The EU now accepts their Covid-19 certificates under the same conditions as the EU Digital Covid Certificate so holders of certificates, known in Thailand as vaccine passports issued by the Public Health Ministry, can use them under the same conditions as holders of an EU Digital Covid certificate.

The Thailand Digital Health Pass on the Mor Prom app will be accepted in January, according to the Public Health Ministry.

Thailand has also agreed to accept the EU Digital Covid Certificate for arriving EU nationals.

Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said: "This year has been a successful one when it comes to the rollout of the EU Digital Covid Certificate: 60 countries and territories in five continents are now connected to our system. We have seen the need and the added value of such a certificate to travel safely, also with Covid-19 variants, it will continue to serve."