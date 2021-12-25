Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
2,766 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths
Thailand
General

2,766 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths

published : 25 Dec 2021 at 08:14

writer: Online Reporters

A woman leaves a vaccination centre at the Zear Rangsit shopping centre in Pathum Thani on Friday after receiving a Moderna booster shot. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
A woman leaves a vaccination centre at the Zear Rangsit shopping centre in Pathum Thani on Friday after receiving a Moderna booster shot. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand logged 2,766 new Covid-19 cases and 30 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

There were 2,703 cases in the general population and 57 among prison inmates.

On Saturday, 3,805 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,207,438 Covid-19 cases, with 2,148,757 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,464 during the third wave and 21,558 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Myanmar airstrikes displace more people

Myanmar's military carried out more airstrikes on a rebel-controlled area near the Thai border, the rebel group said on Friday, in the latest escalation of violence that has sent hundreds fleeing into Thailand.

16:11
Thailand

Elephant Santas pass out face masks at school

AYUTTHAYA: Elephants in Thailand wearing Santa hats and surgical masks passed out hand gel, face masks and balloons to students at a school's annual Christmas party, a Covid-era twist on a 15-year tradition in the country.

16:06
Life

Thai farmer teaches Muay Thai to workers in Hong Kong

HONG KONG: Every Sunday for the past six months Wedy Yueng has opened up his gym to Hong Kong's domestic helpers, giving them a chance to train, socialise and shrug off the stresses that have kept many away from their families for more than two years.

15:59