2,766 new Covid cases, 30 more deaths

A woman leaves a vaccination centre at the Zear Rangsit shopping centre in Pathum Thani on Friday after receiving a Moderna booster shot. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

Thailand logged 2,766 new Covid-19 cases and 30 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

There were 2,703 cases in the general population and 57 among prison inmates.

On Saturday, 3,805 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,207,438 Covid-19 cases, with 2,148,757 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,464 during the third wave and 21,558 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



