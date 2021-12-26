Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Illegal border crossers arrested
Thailand
General

Illegal border crossers arrested

published : 26 Dec 2021 at 12:08

writer: PanumetTanraksa

A solider of the Pha Muang Force orders 18 Myanmar illegal entrants to sit down after they were arrested on on the border in Fang district of Chiang Mai on Sunday. (Photo: Panumet Tanruksa)
A solider of the Pha Muang Force orders 18 Myanmar illegal entrants to sit down after they were arrested on on the border in Fang district of Chiang Mai on Sunday. (Photo: Panumet Tanruksa)

CHIANG MAI: A patrol from the 3rd Cavalry Company of the Pha Muang Force arrested 18 Myanmar nationals who illegally crossed the border into Fang district of this northern province on Sunday morning, police said.

The patrol found the illegal border crossers - eight men, seven women and three children -  at about 5am near a border village called Kangti in tambon Mae Ngon.

They were brought to the company's operation base at Ban Luang village.

Police said that in an initial interrogation, the border crossers said they illegally slipped through a natural border crossing after having paid 25,000 baht each to brokers who promised to take them to work sites in Thailand. They were found and arrested while waiting for transportation to travel further inside the country.

They were handed over to police for further legal proceedings, pending deportation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Super telescope finally in orbit

The world’s most powerful space telescope on Saturday blasted off into orbit, headed to an outpost 1.5 million kilometres from Earth, after years of delays caused by technical hitches.

25 Dec 2021
Thailand

B100,000 accident coverage for B10

The government has offered 100,000-baht, one-month accident coverage at a discounted price of 10 baht as a New Year gift to people.

25 Dec 2021
Thailand

Suvarnabhumi parking fees waived for holidays

Suvarnabhumi airport will waive fees for long-term car parking in Zone C from 12.01am on Dec 30 until midnight on Jan 4 as a gift for holiday season travellers.

25 Dec 2021