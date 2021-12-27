New cases found in kingdom

People wait for their turn at a vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Sunday before the coming New Year holiday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Public Health Ministry will outline its worst case scenarios for the period after the long New Year holiday following the discovery of new cases of the Omicron variant in several provinces.

The ministry on Sunday reported finding two probable cases in Chiang Mai, two confirmed cases in Loei and one in Songkhla.

The two were identified as one German man and one British man by Chiang Mai governor Prajon Pratsakun.

The initial report shows they have contracted the Omicron variant but a firmer result will be released today, he said.

Thailand reported its first Omicron case earlier this month, and more infections were later found in more than 10 provinces, including Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Bangkok, Prachuap, Phuket and Krabi.

Kiatiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary for public health, said the department will tomorrow publish its three worst and best case scenarios on the Covid-19 situation as people travel during the long New Year holiday.

The aim is to prepare the country for a possible outbreak and review Covid-19 measures, he said.

Dr Waranyoo Jamnongprasartporn, deputy chief of the provincial public health office in Chiang Mai, said the 22-year-old German tourist arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Dec 17 and tested negative for Covid-19.

He stayed in Bangkok before flying to Chiang Mai on Dec 21, where he fell ill, Dr Waranyoo said, adding the patient tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

A total of 18 people considered at high risk of contracting the disease from the man and seven others considered at low risk have been contacted by health authorities, he said.

Meanwhile, the Briton, 64, arrived at Suvarnabhumi airport on Dec 18, tested negative upon arrival, fell ill on Thursday and tested positive for Covid-19 the following day, Dr Waranyoo said.

Three close contacts have been identified and they have all been contacted by health authorities, he said.

In Loei, a family of three -- a Thai-French couple with their child -- flew to Thailand on Dec 16 with negative Covid-19 test results, said Dr Pramote Sathienrat, an inspector of the Public Health Ministry.

The wife met a group of 10 friends in Bangkok before flying to Loei, he said.

The couple fell ill on Friday and tested positive for the Omicron variant, while the child tested negative, Dr Pramote said. In Songkhla, a 36-year-old resident of Sathing Phra district tested positive for the Omicron variant on Friday, according to the provincial disease control committee.

It said she returned from Italy on Dec 15 and tested negative for Covid-19 upon arrival at Suvarnahbumi airport. However, the patient began developing coronavirus symptoms on Dec 17 and tested positive on Dec 21, the panel said.

Since the country reopened on Dec 1, 646 out of all 228,534 visitors, or 0.28%, have tested positive for Covid-19, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration in data published on Saturday.

In Kalasin, where two Omicron cases caused the formation of a cluster of 64 infections, local organisations were ordered on Sunday to refrain from organising parties. In another measure, private parties were asked to have no more than 100 guests.