2,575 new Covid cases, 17 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 29 Dec 2021 at 07:54

writer: Online Reporters

People receive their Covid-19 vaccine inside a bus converted into a vaccination point in Klong Toey district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
There were 17 more Covid-19 fatalities and 2,575 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Wednesday morning.

There were 2,535 cases in the general population and 40 among prison inmates.

This compared with 32 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,305 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

On Tuesday, 2,695 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,217,287 Covid-19 cases, with 2,162,138 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,553 during the third wave and 21,647 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

