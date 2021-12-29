Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Good air quality forecast over the New Year
Thailand
General

Good air quality forecast over the New Year

published : 29 Dec 2021 at 12:29

writer: Apinya Wipatayotin

Tourists pose for photos at the Hokkaido Flower Park Khaoyai in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
Tourists pose for photos at the Hokkaido Flower Park Khaoyai in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Overall air quality throughout the country is expected to be good for the New Year period, according to the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, the centre spokesman and director-general of the Department of Air Pollution Control, said the forecast was based on PM2.5 dust levels around the country as of 7am on Wednesday.

The average PM2.5 levels for all regions were:

-- 9-31 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) in the North;
-- 5-22 µg/m3 in the Northeast;
-- 10-29 µg/m3 in the Central and the West;
-- 9-16 µg/m3 in the East;
-- 8-20 µg/m3 in the South; and
-- 10-32 µg/m3 in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.

Levels over 50 µg/m3 are considered unhealthy.

Mr Atthapol said the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation, therefore, expected overall air qualty  to be good during the New Year period throughout the country.

He said people can check air quality around the clock on websites Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com, or using the apps Air4Thai and AirBKK.

They could also keep abreast with information on air quality on Facebook Fanpage of the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

WHO warns of Omicron overload

The WHO warned Tuesday that the Omicron coronavirus variant could lead to overwhelmed healthcare systems even though early studies suggest it leads to milder disease, as China and Germany brought back tough restrictions to stamp out new infection surges.

28 Dec 2021
World

Gunman kills 4 in Denver shooting spree, police say

A gunman killed four people and wounded at least three others, including a police officer, during a series of shootings in the Denver area Monday, police said.

28 Dec 2021
World

Omicron may cut Delta infections, study shows

Infection with the Omicron coronavirus variant can also strengthen immunity against the earlier delta strain, reducing the risk of severe disease, according to a paper released by South African scientists.

28 Dec 2021