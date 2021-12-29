Good air quality forecast over the New Year

Tourists pose for photos at the Hokkaido Flower Park Khaoyai in Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, on Monday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Overall air quality throughout the country is expected to be good for the New Year period, according to the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation.

Atthapol Charoenchansa, the centre spokesman and director-general of the Department of Air Pollution Control, said the forecast was based on PM2.5 dust levels around the country as of 7am on Wednesday.



The average PM2.5 levels for all regions were:



-- 9-31 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m3) in the North;

-- 5-22 µg/m3 in the Northeast;

-- 10-29 µg/m3 in the Central and the West;

-- 9-16 µg/m3 in the East;

-- 8-20 µg/m3 in the South; and

-- 10-32 µg/m3 in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.



Levels over 50 µg/m3 are considered unhealthy.



Mr Atthapol said the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation, therefore, expected overall air qualty to be good during the New Year period throughout the country.



He said people can check air quality around the clock on websites Air4Thai.com and bangkokairquality.com, or using the apps Air4Thai and AirBKK.



They could also keep abreast with information on air quality on Facebook Fanpage of the Centre for Air Pollution Mitigation.