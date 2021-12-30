Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3,037 new Covid cases, 25 more deaths
Thailand
General

3,037 new Covid cases, 25 more deaths

published : 30 Dec 2021 at 07:48

writer: Online Reporters

Public health officers use antigen test kits to check if passengers are free from Covid-19 before taking a public bus or van at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) on Wednesday. The service is free. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)
Public health officers use antigen test kits to check if passengers are free from Covid-19 before taking a public bus or van at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) on Wednesday. The service is free. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

There were 25 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,037 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

There were 2,956 cases in the general population and 81 among prison inmates.

This compared with 17 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,575 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, 3,115 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,220,324 Covid-19 cases, with 2,165,253 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,578 during the third wave and 21,647 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Sports

Devastating form

Chanathip Songkrasin scored twice as Thailand handed Indonesia a 4-0 thrashing in the Suzuki Cup final first leg in Singapore.

29 Dec 2021
World

US hits new record for daily Covid cases: Johns Hopkins

WASHINGTON: The United States has reached its highest-ever average of new Covid cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as the Omicron variant spread at a blistering pace.

29 Dec 2021
World

World hits record Covid cases in a week as WHO warns over Omicron

PARIS: The world hit a record number of Covid infections in a week, an AFP tally revealed Wednesday, as the WHO warned that Omicron poses a "very high" risk and could yet overwhelm healthcare systems.

29 Dec 2021