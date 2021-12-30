3,037 new Covid cases, 25 more deaths

Public health officers use antigen test kits to check if passengers are free from Covid-19 before taking a public bus or van at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) on Wednesday. The service is free. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

There were 25 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,037 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

There were 2,956 cases in the general population and 81 among prison inmates.

This compared with 17 coronavirus-related fatalities and 2,575 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, 3,115 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,220,324 Covid-19 cases, with 2,165,253 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,578 during the third wave and 21,647 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.