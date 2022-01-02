Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3,112 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths
Thailand
General

3,112 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths

published : 2 Jan 2022 at 10:31

writer: Online Reporters

Travelers at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) during the New Year's holiday. (Bangkok Post photo)
Travelers at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) during the New Year's holiday. (Bangkok Post photo)

There were 12 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,112 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

There were 3,110 cases in the general population and two among prison inmates.

This compared with 10 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,011 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 2,921 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early 2020, there have been 2,229,558 Covid-19 cases, with 2,174,730 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,626 during the third wave and 21,720 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Sports

We are the champions

Thailand captured the AFF Suzuki Cup for a record-extending sixth time on Saturday night, battling a scrappy Indonesia to a 2-2 draw in the second leg of the final for an aggregate victory of 6-2.

1 Jan 2022
Business

China to scrap EV subsidies

BEIJING: China will end subsidies for electric and hybrid cars at the end of the year, authorities have announced, saying the strength of sales in the sector meant state support was no longer needed.

1 Jan 2022
Thailand

Surat Thani to earn B276m from holiday

SURAT THANI: The four-day New Year holiday period is expected to draw 31,740 visitors to Surat Thani province, generating 276 million baht in tourism revenue, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

1 Jan 2022