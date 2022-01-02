3,112 new Covid cases, 12 more deaths

Travelers at Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak) during the New Year's holiday. (Bangkok Post photo)

There were 12 more Covid-19 fatalities and 3,112 new cases registered during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Sunday morning.

There were 3,110 cases in the general population and two among prison inmates.

This compared with 10 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,011 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

On Saturday, 2,921 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early 2020, there have been 2,229,558 Covid-19 cases, with 2,174,730 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,626 during the third wave and 21,720 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.