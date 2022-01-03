2,927 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths

Visitors take photos at the Haew Suwat Waterfall in Khao Yai National Park, Nakhon Ratchasima, during the New Year holidays, amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Thailand logged 2,927 new Covid-19 cases and 18 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

On Sunday, 2,903 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,232,485 Covid-19 cases, with 2,177,633 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,644 during the third wave and 21,738 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



