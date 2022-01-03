2,927 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths
published : 3 Jan 2022
writer: Online Reporters
Thailand logged 2,927 new Covid-19 cases and 18 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.
On Sunday, 2,903 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started early last year, there have been 2,232,485 Covid-19 cases, with 2,177,633 complete recoveries so far.
The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1, around when the third wave of Covid-19 began.
The death toll stood at 21,644 during the third wave and 21,738 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.