3,899 new Covid cases, 19 more deaths

An official talks to vendors during a large clean-up operation on Khao San road on Tuesday after at least six people contracted Covid-19 there over the New Year holidays. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Thailand logged 3,899 new Covid-19 cases and 19 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

There were 3,878 cases in the general population and 68 among prison inmates.

On Tuesday, 2,508 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,239,475 Covid-19 cases, with 2,182,829 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,675 during the third wave and 21,769 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.