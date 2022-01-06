5,775 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths

A health worker from Zendai organisation in personal protective equipment takes a swab sample from a man for a rapid antigen test in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand logged 5,775 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

There were 5,549 cases in the general population and 77 among prison inmates.

On Wednesday, 2,673 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,245,250 Covid-19 cases, with 2,185,502 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,686 during the third wave and 21,780 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.



