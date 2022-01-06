Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
5,775 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths
Thailand
General

5,775 new Covid cases, 11 more deaths

published : 6 Jan 2022 at 08:23

writer: Online Reporters

A health worker from Zendai organisation in personal protective equipment takes a swab sample from a man for a rapid antigen test in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)
A health worker from Zendai organisation in personal protective equipment takes a swab sample from a man for a rapid antigen test in Bangkok on Wednesday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand logged 5,775 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

There were 5,549 cases in the general population and 77 among prison inmates.

On Wednesday, 2,673 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,245,250 Covid-19 cases, with 2,185,502 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,686 during the third wave and 21,780 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.


Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Holiday road toll wrap: 333 killed, 2,672 injured

A total of 333 people lost their lives and 2,672 were injured in 2,707 road accidents nationwide during the seven deadly days of the New Year holiday, Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department director-general Boontham Letsukheekasem said on Wednesday.

16:56
World

Hong Kong ramps up virus controls, bans flights from 8 countries

Hong Kong announced strict new anti-coronavirus controls on Wednesday, banning flights from eight nations, shuttering bars and gyms and cancelling evening restaurant dining after the Omicron variant was detected within the city.

16:06
Thailand

Thaksin reveals plan to return home this year

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, who is living in self-exile in Dubai, says he plans to return to Thailand "serve the people and the country" this year, but only his daughter Paethongtan will be told when as it is a "great secret".

13:59