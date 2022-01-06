3.7m Moderna doses arriving this month

People get booster shots of Moderna from the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, on Dec 24. (Bangkok Post file photo)

ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharmwill, will deliver 3.7 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and private hospitals this month, the company's general manager in Thailand said on Thursday.

Sunaina Kitkasetpaisarn said the Covid-19 situation was still worrying, particularly with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

A 50-microgramme booster dose of Moderna's mRNA vaccine could increase neutralising antibody levels 37-fold above pre-boost levels, while a 100-microgramme booster dose could boost them about 83 times, she said.

The company was delivering 1.3 million doses on Jan 6, 870,000 doses on Jan 8 and 1.53 million doses on Jan 17, she said.

There were 5,775 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

The rise from 3,899 daily infections in Wednesday's bulletin prompted the government to raise the Covid alert level to 4.