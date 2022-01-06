Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
3.7m Moderna doses arriving this month
Thailand
General

3.7m Moderna doses arriving this month

published : 6 Jan 2022 at 14:30

writer: Online Reporters

People get booster shots of Moderna from the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, on Dec 24. (Bangkok Post file photo)
People get booster shots of Moderna from the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Organisation in Lam Luk Ka district, Pathum Thani province, on Dec 24. (Bangkok Post file photo)

ZP Therapeutics, a division of Zuellig Pharmwill, will deliver 3.7 million doses of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and private hospitals this month, the company's general manager in Thailand said on Thursday.

Sunaina Kitkasetpaisarn said the Covid-19 situation was still worrying, particularly with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

A 50-microgramme booster dose of Moderna's mRNA vaccine could increase neutralising antibody levels 37-fold above pre-boost levels, while a 100-microgramme booster dose could  boost them about 83 times, she said.

The company was delivering 1.3 million doses on Jan 6, 870,000 doses on Jan 8 and 1.53 million doses on Jan 17, she said.

There were 5,775 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more fatalities recorded during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry said on Thursday morning.

The rise from 3,899 daily infections in Wednesday's bulletin prompted the government to raise the Covid alert level to 4.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Vietnam: Economy faces more virus-related risks

Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh warned his country's economy will continue to face pandemic-related risks ranging from a widening state budget deficit to rising bank bad debts this year, according to the government's website.

11:25
Thailand

'We could not stay'

Fleeing food shortages and unemployment sparked by the pandemic and the Feb 1, 2021 military coup, thousands of Myanmar nationals have made gruelling treks to sneak into Thailand.

11:17
Thailand

New alert

The Public Health Ministry lifts the Covid-19 alert to level 4 as Omicron case numbers jump.

10:30