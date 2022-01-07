Section
Search for 6 more infected tourists who did not wait for results
Thailand
General

published : 7 Jan 2022 at 17:28

writer: Jakkrit Waewkraihong

Tourists board a ferry on mainland Trat, heading for Koh Chang, during the New Year holiday. (Photo: Jakkrit Waewkraihong)
TRAT: Koh Chang district authorities have sought help from police to locate six infected foreign visitors who left the island without waiting for their Covid-19 test results.

District deputy chief Decha Pralomrim on Friday filed a complaint with Koh Chang police after authorities were unable to find the six tourists on the resort island.

Acting district chief Charnchai Pacharawarangkul said all six visited the island under the Test & Go scheme and took Covid tests at Koh Chang Hospital on Tuesday.

Their test results showed positive but they were nowhere to be found when authorities tried to contact them.

The six tourists are:

  • Arnaud Cachia, 32, from France
  • Romain Gretten, 32, from France
  • Marek Bonleckl, 62, from Poland
  • Krause Tomasz, 51, from Poland
  • Oleheming Kolstad, 38, from Norway
  • Johan Debernardi, 31, from Switzerland

Mr Charnchai said hotel staff reported the six had hastily checked out on Wednesday afternoon. He suspected they hoped to avoid compulsory quarantine and said they could be in Pattaya or Bangkok.

It was unclear whether they came as a group or individuals or stayed at the same or different resorts on the island.

Mr Charnchai asked the six tourists, or anyoe who knows their whereabouts, to contact him at phone 081-945-6549.

