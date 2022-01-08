8,263 new Covid-19 cases

Many people wait to receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster shot supported by the BKK Mobile Vaccination Mobile (BMV) in Khlong Toei district, Bangkok, on Jan 7, 2022. (Photo: Bangkok Post)

Thailand logged 8,263 new Covid-19 cases and 14 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

The number of new cases increased by 737 from 7,526 announced on Friday, but the death toll decreased by five from 19.

There were 7,802 cases in the general population and 110 among prison inmates.

On Friday, 2,865 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,261,039 Covid-19 cases, with 2,191,262 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,719 during the third wave and 21,813 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom's all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 105.95 million doses administered as of Friday. 71.4 % of the population have now received one dose of the vaccine and 64.8% have received two shots, while 10.8% have got a booster shot, according to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

On Saturday afternoon, the CCSA said the 14 new fatalities — eight men and six women — were aged between 23 and 93. All were Thai nationals.

Bangkok logged three new deaths, while the adjacent province of Samut Sakhon reported a single Covid-related fatality.

The Northeast saw seven new fatalities –two each in Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Ubon Ratchathani and one in Loei.

The South had two new deaths –one each in Pattani and Yala. Saraburi reported a single fatality.

The 8,263 new cases comprised 7,912local transmissions and 351 new arrivals from abroad. Of the local infections, 7,584 were confirmed at hospitals, 218 via mass testing and 110 at prisons.

Chon Buri logged the highest daily Covid-19 cases at 847, followed by Bangkok 669, Ubon Ratchathani 552, Samut Prakan 542, Phuket 385, Nonthaburi 339, Khon Kaen 329, Chiang Mai 304, Buri Ram 277 and Nakhon Si Thammarat 239.

The 351 imported cases were from 49 countries: 35 from the United Kingdom, 32 from Russia, 24 from Australia, 23 each from Germany and the United States, 18 from France, 17 each from Switzerland and India, 14 from Sweden, 14 from the United Arab Emirates, 12 from Denmark, 11 from Israel and the remaining cases from 37 other countries.

On Friday, 47,964 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals. Of them, 535 were critically ill and 130 dependent on ventilators.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 2,705,435 in 24 hours to 303.79 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 6,380 to 5.49 million. The US had the most cases at 60.44 million, up 849,181. Thailand ranked 25th globally with 2.26 million cases.