Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Other three infected tourists found after search
Thailand
General

Other three infected tourists found after search

published : 9 Jan 2022 at 04:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

The last three European tourists who left their hotels in a group of six before their Covid test results came back positive on Koh Chang in Trat have been found and transferred to Bangkok Hospital in Trat's Muang district for treatment, police said.

Of the group, police said French tourists Arnaud Cachia, 32, and Romain Thibault Gretten, 32, were found at Klong Prao Resort, and Polish tourists Marek Zbigniew Bonleckl, 65, and Dariusz Tomasz Krause, 51, were located while staying at Tranquility Bay Residence.

Later, 31-year-old Swiss, Johan Debernardi, was spotted in Casa and 38-year-old Norwegian, Oleheming Borgem Kolstad, was found at Carpe Diem Guest House.

The six entered Thailand via the Test & Go scheme during Dec 26-29 and tested negative for Covid-19 at that time. They later underwent another test upon arriving at the island on Jan 4 and went to explore the area while waiting for the result.

However, on Friday the tests confirmed all six had contracted the virus, prompting a night-long search by local law enforcement led by Pol Lt Col Pattanapong Siricharoennam, inspector of Tourist Station 6 of Tourist Police Division 1's sub-division 2.

The six told police they had not intended to flee and were unaware they had been exposed to the virus and might test positive for infection.

Koh Chang Hospital is the only hospital on the island. With the influx of tourists during the New Year's Festival, checks were taking longer than usual, authorities said.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Rape suspect stays in police custody

The Thon Buri Criminal Court on Saturday granted a police request to detain a security guard, accused of raping a condominium resident in Bangkok, for further questioning.

8 Jan 2022
Thailand

Swine fever alert

Livestock authorities to inspect pig farms nationwide after lab test confirms a death from African swine fever, something officials have long denied existed in Thailand.

8 Jan 2022
Thailand

23 Chiang Mai eateries closed

CHIANG MAI: Authorities have ordered the temporary closure of 23 restaurants and eateries serving alcoholic drinks in Muang district after some clusters of Covid-19 infections were detected in high-risk places.

8 Jan 2022