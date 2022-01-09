Covid cases rise for sixth day, up 8,511 Sunday

Health workers take swab samples from people for rapid antigen tests before entering Khao San Road, one of the favourite tourist spots in Bangkok, on Friday. (Reuters photo)

Thailand logged 8,511 new Covid-19 cases, the sixth consecutive day of increases, along with 12 more fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

Chon Buri continued to be in the spotlight as it led all provinces in new infections for the ninth consecutive day.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the eastern province registered 921 cases, ahead of 669 in Samut Prakan and 598 in Bangkok.

The provincial public health office in Chon Buri said the hotspot was still in Bang Lamung district where 477 new infections had been detected, followed by 129 cases in Muang district. The Bang Lamung figures included cases found in Pattaya and the concentration of new transmissions in Muang district were in tambon Saensuk, the location of popular Bang Saen beach, it added.

"People should avoid crowded places and entertainment activities that draw a large number of attendants," the office said.

Nonthaburi came after Bangkok with 436 new cases, followed by 416 in Phuket, 409 in Ubon Ratchathani, 307 in Surin, 275 in Khon Kaen, 268 in Chiang Mai and 259 in Rayong, according to the CCSA.

Of the total 8,511 new Covid-19 cases, 8,141 were in the general population and 20 among prison inmates. No details on the 350 imported cases were provided by the CCSA.

Screenshot from (https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

The 12 new fatalities were aged between 29 and 93 years old, including one Chinese citizen and one person whose nationality could not be identified.

Chiang Mai had the most new deaths – three -- while two each were logged in Mae Hong Son and Roi Et.

A single fatality was recorded in each of Ubon Ratchathani, Satun, Chon Buri, Lop Buri and Saraburi.

No deaths were recorded in Bangkok and its adjacent provinces.

On Saturday, 53,858 people received Covid-19 treatment at hospitals, including 484 seriously ill patients and 113 dependent on ventilators.

On Saturday, 2,605 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,269,550 Covid-19 cases, with 2,193,867 complete recoveries so far.

The vast majority of the Covid cases and deaths have occurred since April 1 last year when the third wave of Covid-19 began.

The death toll stood at 21,731 during the third wave and 21,825 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The kingdom’s all-time 24-hour high of Covid-19 fatalities was 312 recorded on Aug 18. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 13.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 2.2 million in 24 hours to 306 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 4,821 to 5.5 million. The US had the most cases at 60 million, up 468,081, and the most deaths at 859,046, up 699. Russia registered the most new daily deaths at 769.