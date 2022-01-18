6,397 new Covid cases, 18 more deaths

Medical professionals prepare Covid-19 vaccination at the Thai-Japanese Bangkok Youth Centre in Ding Daeng district, Bangkok, last Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 18 more Covid-19 fatalities and 6,397 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 13 coronavirus-related fatalities and 6,929 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 6,232 cases in the general population and 165 among prison inmates.

On Monday, 6,637 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,337,811 Covid-19 cases, including 114,376 cases this year, with 2,233,903 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 21,956 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 258 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.