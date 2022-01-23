7,686 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths
published : 23 Jan 2022 at 08:04
writer: Online Reporters
The country registered 7,686 more Covid-19 cases and 13 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.
This compared with the 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,112 new cases reported on Saturday morning.
There were 7,500 local cases 186 cases imported from other countries.
On Saturday, 7,445 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.
Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,377,500 Covid-19 cases, including 154,065 cases this year, with 2,272,009 complete recoveries to date.
The accumulated death toll stood at 22,032 since the beginning of the pandemic.
The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.