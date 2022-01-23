7,686 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths

A boy receives a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. The centre is open daily from 2pm to 4pm for students aged 12-18 years old who want a third vaccine shot. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 7,686 more Covid-19 cases and 13 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,112 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

There were 7,500 local cases 186 cases imported from other countries.

On Saturday, 7,445 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,377,500 Covid-19 cases, including 154,065 cases this year, with 2,272,009 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,032 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.