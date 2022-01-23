Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
7,686 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths
Thailand
General

7,686 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths

published : 23 Jan 2022 at 08:04

writer: Online Reporters

A boy receives a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. The centre is open daily from 2pm to 4pm for students aged 12-18 years old who want a third vaccine shot. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
A boy receives a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at a vaccination centre at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. The centre is open daily from 2pm to 4pm for students aged 12-18 years old who want a third vaccine shot. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 7,686 more Covid-19 cases and 13 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with the 19 coronavirus-related fatalities and 8,112 new cases reported on Saturday morning.

There were 7,500 local cases 186 cases imported from other countries.

On Saturday, 7,445 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,377,500 Covid-19 cases, including 154,065 cases this year, with 2,272,009 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,032 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Expelled MP says axeing was wrong

One of 21 renegade MPs expelled from the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) is appealing against the decision, saying he had nothing to do with the moves that led to the group's axeing.

05:00
Thailand

Ministry open to election meets on premises

The Ministry of Defence on Saturday assured all political parties will have an equal electioneering opportunity on its premises for the Jan 30 by-election in Bangkok Constituency 9, covering Lak Si and Chatuchak districts.

04:00
Sports

Coach laments missed chances as Chaba Kaew suffer shock loss

Thailand coach Miyo Okamoto was left ruing missed opportunities after the Chaba Kaew suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Philippines in their opening 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Group B game in Mumbai, India, on Friday night.

04:00