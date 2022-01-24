7,139 new Covid cases, 13 more deaths

A family waits for a Covid-19 vaccination process at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 13 more Covid-19 fatalities and 7,139 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Monday morning.

This compared with the 13 coronavirus-related fatalities and 7,686 new cases reported on Sunday morning.

There were 6,944 local cases and 195 imported ones.

On Sunday, 8,100 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 2,384,639 Covid-19 cases, including 161,204 cases this year, with 2,280,109 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 22,045 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 347 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13. The highest number of cases was 23,418 on Aug 18.