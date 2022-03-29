21,678 new Covid cases, 78 more deaths

People wearing face masks visit the Thai Book Fair at the Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok on Saturday. The station also accommodates the Central Vaccination Centre for Covid-19 vaccination. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The country registered 78 more Covid-19 fatalities and 21,678 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 81 coronavirus-related fatalities and 24,635 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 21,614 local cases and 64 imported ones.

On Monday, 27,183 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 245,154 others were receiving treatment (down from 250,737 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,575,398 Covid-19 cases, including 1,351,963 this year, with 3,305,286 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 24,958 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,260 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 27,071 on March 18.