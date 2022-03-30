Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Surin postpones 'endemic status' until after Songkran
Thailand
General

Surin postpones 'endemic status' until after Songkran

published : 30 Mar 2022 at 11:47

writer: Nopparat Kingkaew

People take an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at a health centre in Surin province. (Photo: Nopparat Kingkaew)
People take an RT-PCR test for Covid-19 at a health centre in Surin province. (Photo: Nopparat Kingkaew)

SURIN: The provincial communicable disease committee has postponed its plan to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease, from April 1 until after the Songkran Festival, an official source said.

The decision was made at a committee meeting on Tuesday afternoon chaired by deputy governor Sermsak Seesan with Dr Sinchai Tantiratananon, the provincial public health office chief, and Dr Wuthichai Paenthong, director of Si Narong Hospital, and about 30 other officials in attendance.

The meeting took into consideration the current Covid-19 situation and the progress of the province's vaccination campaign before deciding to postpone the plan to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease on April 1 until after Songkran, which is April 13.

The source did not mention the new date or clarify the postponement.

The provincial public relations office on Sunday announced on Facebook that Surin was ready to shift Covid-19 to an endemic classification on April 1. 

Governor Suvapong Kitiphatphiboon said Surin was ready to be the first province to declare the disease endemic. Local people had cooperated well in maintaining public health safety under the Public Health Ministry's Covid-free guidelines.

On March 10, the Covid-19 Information Centre said the National Communicable Disease Committee had decided to classify Covid-19 as endemic nationwide, starting on July 1.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
World

Covid cases in Asia surpass 100 million

Coronavirus infections in Asia passed 100 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, as the region records a resurgence in cases, dominated by the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

14:02
Thailand

+25,389 Covid cases

The daily coronavirus-related mortality rate is up again, from 78 to 87, with new confirmed cases and positive antigen tests also rising.

13:15
Thailand

Mentally ill boy stabs grandfather to death

PHITSANULOK: An elderly man was stabbed to death with a knife by his 15-year-old grandson in Chat Trakan district on Tuesday night, police said.

13:02