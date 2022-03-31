Record 27,560 new Covid cases, 85 more deaths

People wait for their turn to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at a mobile vaccination unit in the Rama VIII Bridge area on March 21. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 85 more Covid-19 fatalities and record 27,560 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 87 coronavirus-related fatalities and 25,389 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 27,499 local cases and 61 imported ones.

On Wednesday, 25,077 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 246,770 others were receiving treatment (up from 244,372 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,628,347 Covid-19 cases, including 1,404,912 this year, with 3,356,447 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,130 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,432 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 27,071 on March 18.