Records: 28,379 new Covid cases, 92 more deaths

Visitors wear face masks to prevent Covid-19 infection at the IT fair Commart at Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre in Bang Na district on Thursday when new daily Covid-19 fatalities made a new high in the latest wave and daily cases set the all-time record in the country. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

The country registered 92 more Covid-19 fatalities, the highest in the new wave, and the all-time high of 28,379 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 85 coronavirus-related fatalities and 27,560 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 28,317 local cases and 62 imported ones.

On Thursday, 23,843 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 251,214 others were receiving treatment (up from 246,770 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,656,726 Covid-19 cases, including 1,433,291 this year, with 3,380,290 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 25,222 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 3,524 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The previous highest number of cases was 27,560 on Thursday.