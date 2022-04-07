'Embezzler' had plans for supercar

Further details have emerged about luxury cars purchased by suspected embezzler Apirat Jayankura Na Ayudhya, a close aide of the late abbot Somdej Phra Wannarat of Wat Bowon Niwet Vihara.

Crime Suppression Division deputy commander Pol Col Anek Taosuparp said investigators found that Mr Apirat purchased a Bentley from a showroom in Bangkok after he allegedly embezzled some 200 million baht from the temple and its up-country branches.

Showroom staff told police that Mr Apirat also wanted to purchase a 40-million-baht Lamborghini but they did not have the model in stock. The showroom was in the process of ordering the supercar when Mr Apirat was arrested on March 23 at his Bangkok condominium.

A Porsche and other luxury vehicles have also been found and linked to the case.

Pol Col Anek said that beside allegedly stealing a huge amount of money from the temple, Mr Apirat also used the name of the late abbot to get money from the abbot's devotees for his own benefit.

Mr Apirat also stole valuable amulets worth more than one million baht from Wat Bowon Niwet for sale.

Pol Col Anek and his team also went to Trat to question witnesses yesterday to find out details related to some financial transactions.

Police questioned Phrakhru Kittiwattana, an abbot of Wat Rattanawararam, a temple branch of Wat Bowon Niwet. They also spoke to Surasak Ingprasan and his son Pichanon, the owner of a stone mill called Petchsiam Sila Trat, which supplied building materials for the temple.

The abbot and the stone mill owner declared in a 60-page plus statement they were not involved in Mr Apirat's alleged acts of embezzlement.