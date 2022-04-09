B1.7bn for adverse jab effects

A boy is inoculated during a vaccination programme offered to children between the ages of six and 11 at Central Chaengwattana shopping centre, Nonthaburi province, on March 22, 2022. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The National Health Security Office (NHSO) has provided more than 1.7 billion baht in financial compensation to more than 14,000 people who developed adverse effects from Covid-19 vaccinations.

NHSO secretary-general Jadet Thammathat-aree said that as of Friday, 17,171 people had lodged compensation claims due to adverse effects experienced after being vaccinated as part of the national mass rollout campaign.

So far, the NHSO has approved compensation of more than 1.71 billion baht for 14,034 people or about 80% of the total applications. The office has rejected 2,551 requests, or around 14%. These requests failed to meet the criteria, while a further 586 claims remain under consideration.

Compensation has been provided for those with adverse effects since April 5 last year, Dr Jadet said.

Bangkok has the largest number of people filing for compensation with 2,811, followed by 1,984 in Ubon Ratchathani, 1,809 in Chiang Mai, 1,651 in Udon Thani and 1,155 in Nakhon Ratchasima, he said.

Most of the compensation seekers (9,452) are covered by the NHSO's gold card universal health care programme, followed by 4,061 covered by the Social Security Fund and 3,244 covered by the Civil Servant Medical Benefit Scheme, Dr Jadet said.

Many had complained of fever, stomach ache, vomiting, skin irritation, headache, tight chest, numbness and anaphylactic shock.

Some 9,938 people have each received up to 100,000 baht for milder reactions, while 426 got 100,000 to 240,000 baht each for more permanent conditions that could have been caused by the vaccine, such as losing functions of their limbs or becoming temporarily disabled.

Compensation up to 400,000 baht has been awarded to the 3,670 families of people who died as their deaths were attributed to the vaccines, said Mr Jadet.

Those who develop undesirable effects from Covid-19 vaccines can lodge claims within two years of their first appearance, at the NHSO's 13 branches nationwide, he said.