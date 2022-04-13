23,015 new Covid cases, 106 more deaths

Travellers wait for their buses to northeastern destinations at Mor Chit terminal on the eve of the Songkran festival. Health authorities fear a Covid-19 surge after the celebration of the Thai New Year. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 23,015 more Covid-19 cases and 106 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 19,982 coronavirus-related fatalities and 101 new cases reported on -day morning.

There were 22,920 local cases and 95 imported cases.

On Tuesday, 27,626 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 3,948,869 Covid-19 cases, including 1,725,434 cases this year, with 3,689,792 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,395 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 4,697 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.