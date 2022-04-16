18,892 new Covid cases, 125 more deaths

A visitor wearing a face mask poses for photos among flower decorations to celebrate the Songkran festival outside the CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok on Thursday. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The country registered 18,892 more Covid-19 cases and 125 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

Friday’s figures did not include 8,858 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. This would raise the total to 27,750.

This compared with 20,289 new cases and the 119 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday morning.

There were 18,799 new cases in the general population, 11 among prison inmates and 82 imported ones.

On Friday, 22,220 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,012,184 Covid-19 cases, including 1,788,749 cases this year, with 3,763,978 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 26,754 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 26,660 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.