20,052 new Covid-19 cases, 129 more deaths

Covid-19-infected people with mild symptoms receive medicines at a newly-opened Drive Thru service at a public van station in Pathum Thani’s Thanyaburi district on April 18, 2022. The service is operated by the Public Health office and is open from 10am to 6pm daily. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The country registered 20,052 more Covid-19 cases and 129 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Saturday morning.

Friday’s figures did not include 19,936 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. This would raise the total to 39,988.

This compared with 21,808 new cases and 128 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Friday morning.

As of Friday, a total of 188,342 people received Covid-19 treatment, including 45,847 in hospitals (down from 49,711 the previous day). The remainder were in hospitel facilities or in home/community isolation, according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

Of those in hospitals, 1,962 were seriously ill patients with lung inflammation (down from 2,021 the previous day) and 921 were dependent on ventilators (up from 885 the previous day).

Of the seriously ill patients, Bangkok had the most cases at 90, followed by 74 in Samut Prakan, 72 in Kanchanaburi, 68 in Suphan Buri, 67 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 63 in Khon Kaen, 60 in Chon Buri, 57 in Udon Thani, 54 in Ubon Ratchathani and 49 in Nonthaburi.

The 24-hour period also saw 22,361 patients discharged from hospitals after recovering.

According to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), the 129 new fatalities were aged from one to 102 years , with the average age of 75. There were 70 men and 59 women. Two were from Myanmar and the rest were Thais.

There were 19,972 new cases in the general population, 32 among prison inmates and 48 imported ones.

Of the new infections in the general population, 19,878 were confirmed at hospitals and 94 via mass testing.

Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand

Bangkok reported 21 more deaths, and there were five in adjacent provinces.

Other provinces in the Central Plains logged 35 new deaths. The Northeast reported 44 deaths, the North saw 16 fatalities, and the South had eight deaths.

Bangkok continued to lead the most daily cases at 3,355, followed by 1,015 in Khon Kaen, 717 in Samut Prakan, 699 in Chon Buri, 689 in Nonthaburi, 510 in Si Sa Ket, 476 in Buri Ram, 443 in Nakhon Ratchasima, 442 in Roi Et and 435 in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

The 48 imported cases came from 21 countries, including eight arrivals from France, six from the United Kingdom, five from Singapore and four each from Switzerland and Australia.

Vaccination continued, with 132.27 million doses administered. As of Friday, 80.7% of the population had received one dose of the vaccine, and 73.2% had received two shots, and 36.4% had got a booster shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,148,090 Covid-19 cases, including 1,924,655 cases this year, with 3,932,099 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 27,649 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 5,951 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 668,787 over 24 hours to 508.57 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 2,527 to 6.24 million. In the past seven days, Germany had the most cases, 654,264, followed by South Korea 650,186 and France, 591,615.