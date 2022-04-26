Section
13,816 new Covid cases, 120 more deaths
Thailand
General

published : 26 Apr 2022 at 07:58

writer: Online Reporters

Health workers conduct a process to provide Covid-19-infected people who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms with relevant medicines in a drive-through manner in Pathum Thani province on April 18. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)
The country registered 120 more Covid-19 fatalities and 13,816 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Tuesday morning.

This compared with the 124 coronavirus-related fatalities and 14,994 new cases reported on Monday morning.

There were 13,759 local cases and 57 imported ones.

On Monday, 21,072 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 167,124 others were receiving treatment (down from 174,500 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,194,684 Covid-19 cases, including 1,971,249 this year, with 3,999,541 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,019 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,321 so far this year.

