Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
14,053 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths
Thailand
General

14,053 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths

published : 29 Apr 2022 at 07:49

writer: Online Reporters

People are seen receiving booster shots against Covid-19 at Wat Sai Yai, a walk-in vaccination site hosted by the Nonthaburi Provincial Public Health Office, on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)
People are seen receiving booster shots against Covid-19 at Wat Sai Yai, a walk-in vaccination site hosted by the Nonthaburi Provincial Public Health Office, on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 129 more Covid-19 fatalities and 14,053 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 127 coronavirus-related fatalities and 14,437 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 13,979 local cases and 74 imported ones.

On Thursday, 16,782 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 155,910 others were receiving treatment (down from 158,768 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,238,061 Covid-19 cases, including 2,014,626 this year, with 4,053,751 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,400 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,702 so far this year.

Do you like the content of this article?
MOST RECENT
Sports

Boris Becker faces possible jail term after guilty verdicts

LONDON: Former tennis star Boris Becker will learn on Friday whether he faces a lengthy jail term after he was found guilty by a British court of charges relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

08:45
Tech

Sky ICT fine-tuning AoT app

SET-listed Sky ICT, an IT solutions provider, plans to further develop the "Sawasdee by AoT" app, which provides airport and flight information to travellers, with the aim to make it become a single gateway that connects tourists to all relevant services and agencies in Thailand.

08:00
Business

Out of favour

As regional peers have eased entry requirements for tourists, Thailand has clung to a cumbersome process.

07:53