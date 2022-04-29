14,053 new Covid cases, 129 more deaths

People are seen receiving booster shots against Covid-19 at Wat Sai Yai, a walk-in vaccination site hosted by the Nonthaburi Provincial Public Health Office, on Thursday. (Photo: Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The country registered 129 more Covid-19 fatalities and 14,053 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

This compared with the 127 coronavirus-related fatalities and 14,437 new cases reported on Thursday morning.

There were 13,979 local cases and 74 imported ones.

On Thursday, 16,782 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 155,910 others were receiving treatment (down from 158,768 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,238,061 Covid-19 cases, including 2,014,626 this year, with 4,053,751 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,400 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,702 so far this year.