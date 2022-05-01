11,535 new Covid cases, 91 more deaths

Almost 4,000 people pass a temperature checkpoint ahead of exams for jobs as teachers and civil servants at the Office of Non-Formal and Informal Education at Suan Dusit University on Saturday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The country registered 11,535 more Covid-19 cases and 91 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 12,888 new cases and 126 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

There were 11,480 local cases and 55 imported cases.

On Saturday, 22,022 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,262,484 Covid-19 cases, including 2,039,049 cases this year, with 1,924,384 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,617 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 6,919 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.