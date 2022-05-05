Airport breach prompts security review

Police arrest Vachara Khambut near Gate 3A at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday. (Photo: Sutthiwit Chaiyutworakan)

Measures to improve security at Suvarnabhumi airport will be considered after a man managed to get onto the aircraft apron on Tuesday, said the airport's general manager Kittipong Kittikachorn.

The man, believed to be high on drugs, was arrested after he sneaked through a gate on a motorbike and made his way onto the aircraft apron, which is a highly restricted area.

Mr Kittipong said the man's ability to evade security has prompted a review of the airport's security measures and how they can be improved.

The man, identified as Vachara Khambut, 34, from Loei province, pointed what appeared to be a handgun at guards who he told to keep back as he headed towards the apron, Mr Kittipong said.

The airport took steps to handle the man which were in accordance with guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organization, he said. "I can assure everyone that Suvarnabhumi airport maintains its internationally accepted standard of security," Mr Kittipong said.

He said the man on his motorbike slipped through a gate for officials working at the airport when a pickup truck entered.

The airport security centre was alerted and monitored the man's movements using closed-circuit security cameras.

At one stage he was seen running around wildly near an aircraft parking bay and wielding an axe.

He was arrested by security guards while attempting to enter a terminal building. He was found in possession of an axe, a replica handgun and a pair of scissors.