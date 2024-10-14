Krabi airport 'ready' for high season

Krabi Airport is ready to welcome 60% more tourists during the upcoming high season, says Deputy Transport Minister Manaporn Charoensri.

Ms Manaporn said on Sunday that Krabi Airport and various other agencies had been instructed to prepare for the influx.

The airport is expected to accommodate more than 160 domestic flights, over 60 international flights and more than 90 charter flights per week starting on Oct 28, she says.

The number of passengers is expected to increase by more than 60% from this month to March next year when compared to the low season.

Ms Manaporn said preparations are underway to accommodate the rising number of flights and passengers, including arranging sufficient personnel to service points and ensuring airport facilities are well-maintained.

Additionally, pre-check-in applications, electronic identification via the Thai ID app and the self-service boarding pass system or common-use passenger processing system will be promoted to help passengers, she says.

The number of check-in counters at the airport will also be increased from 14 to 16 to reduce congestion, while public transport services will be upgraded for what she hoped would be a seamless travel experience, she said.

Ms Manaporn said Krabi is a key tourist destination in Thailand and has great potential to be developed as a major transport hub in the Andaman region.

To achieve this, she stressed the importance of providing high-standard services, ensuring passenger safety and aligning with national transport infrastructure policies to boost connectivity, while boosting the local economy.