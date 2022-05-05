9,790 new Covid cases, 54 more deaths

Covid-19 vaccination booster shots are available for students at Sea Complex Bangpoo Convention Center in Muang district of Samut Prakan on Tuesday. (Photo: Somchai Poomlard)

The country registered 54 more Covid-19 fatalities and 9,790 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

This compared with the 82 coronavirus-related fatalities and 9,288 new cases reported on Wednesday morning.

There were 9,786 local cases and four imported ones.

On Wednesday, 17,109 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 101,281 others were receiving treatment (down from 108,654 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,300,614 Covid-19 cases, including 2,077,179 this year, with 4,170,419 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 28,914 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,216 so far this year.