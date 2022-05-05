Motorcyclist admits to taking drugs before rampage at airport

Vachara Khambut, left, is interrogated by a police officer on Thursday at Suvarnabhumi airport. The suspect said he was high on drugs during his rampage in the aircraft parking area at the airport on Tuesday. (Photo supplied)

A motorcyclist arrested for causing havoc at Suvarnabhumi airport on Tuesday has confessed he was high on methamphetamine and the drug cocktail known as 4x100 at the time, police said on Thursday.

Vachara Khambut, 34, from Loei province, was carrying a toy gun and a steel axe when he sneaked through security and onto the aircraft apron at the airport on Tuesday morning. Waving the axe around, he led security guards on a wild footchase for 10 minutes before they collared him.

During questioning on Thursday, Mr Vachara allegedly told investigators at Suvarnabhumi airport police station that he invited a friend for a drink in his room on Monday night.

While they were drinking, he noticed that his friend had also bought along some meth pills and 4x100, which is named after its four ingredients — kratom leaves, cough syrup, a carbonated soft drink and ice. Mr Vachara then took eight meth pills, together with the drug cocktail.

After the drugs took effect, Mr Vachara said, he heard a voice in his head telling him to leave his room. He then rode off on his motorbike to the Bang Na area.

He later thought about taking a taxi to Mor Chit Bus Terminal and going by bus to his home province, but the voice in his head told him to go to the airport, the Loei native said.

He saw many aircraft after entering the airport and he wanted to board one of them. (continues below)

Video by Wor.eye.hnee via สมุทรปราการบ้านเรา Facebook account

Pol Capt Paisarn Veerakitpanit, an investigation officer at Suvarnabhumi airport, said the suspect was charged with using weapons to cause damage to airport property, causing injuries, intruding into the airport's restricted area, threatening and posing a danger to others, illegal possession of methamphetamine, driving while under the influence, driving without a licence and using an unregistered vehicle.

Mr Vachara admitted to all charges, according to Pol Capt Paisarn, and was sorry that this costly mistake had also cost him his future.

The suspect had served nine years in prison for drug-related offences and was released in 2021. Until his recent arrest he was a company employee with a monthly salary around 20,000 baht, according to police.

At 11.53am on Tuesday, Mr Vachara was spotted riding into Suvarnabhumi airport. He pointed a replica handgun and ordered guards to step back while he drove to the airport apron. Guards were able to arrest him at 12.03pm as he was trying to enter a passenger building after climbing up a ladder onto the walking bridge of Gate 3A and smashing a glass security door.

The damage he caused at the airport was estimated at 100,000 baht to repair.