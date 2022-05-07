Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Endemic status may come in July
Thailand
General

Endemic status may come in July

WHO concerned over mutations of Covid

published : 7 May 2022 at 08:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

People visit Thailand Golf & Dive Expo plus Traveler & Outdoor Expo 2022. The event is taking place at Hall EH 101, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center (Bitec), until Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
People visit Thailand Golf & Dive Expo plus Traveler & Outdoor Expo 2022. The event is taking place at Hall EH 101, Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Center (Bitec), until Sunday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The Public Health Ministry aims to achieve its target of classifying Covid-19 as an endemic disease in July, according to Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha.

Delivering a speech on the government's Covid-19 policy at the annual meeting of the Private Hospital Association, Mr Sathit said if the criteria are met, the ministry should proceed to declare Covid-19 an endemic disease on July 1 as planned.

He said if and when this happens, mask-wearing regulations may be eased but that would also depend on the Covid-19 situation in each area.

However, Mr Sathit noted the World Health Organization has yet to announce when Covid-19 will be reclassified as endemic and has expressed concern about mutations of the virus.

In early March, the national communicable disease committee agreed tentatively with introducing the new designation in June.

Under the plan, the rate of infection was expected to stabilise in April before daily infections drop to 1,000-2,000 cases per day from the end of May onwards.

Mr Sathit also said the country had witnessed a downward trend in terms of the number of infections even if official numbers underestimated the overall daily caseload.

"It's not that we're concealing the number of cases but it is possible that some patients who test positive from antigen test kits don't report their infections," he said.

However, Dr Chalerm Harnpanich, president of the Private Hospital Association, warned that Covid-19 is still a highly dangerous and contagious disease, so procurement of medicines to treat the infections must be processed by the national healthcare fund while prescriptions of molnupiravir and paxlovid must also be in line with ministry guidelines.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
World

Death toll climbs to 22 in Havana hotel blast, gas leak suspected

The death toll from a powerful explosion at a five-star hotel in central Havana climbed to 22 Friday with more than 50 people injured after a suspected gas leak, according to official tallies.

09:10
Business

Lazada backlash puts spotlight on digital ads

Media and digital pundits have urged agencies and brands to be cautious about their online communications and advertisements involving sensitive issues, as they can backfire and jeopardise their images.

08:40
Thailand

+8,450 cases

Thailand had 58 more Covid-19 fatalities and 8,450 new cases during the previous 24 hours, with another 10,467 positive results from antigen tests.

08:39