8,081 new Covid cases, 54 deaths announced Sunday

A vendor wearing a face mask amid the Covid-19 outbreak packs orchids at the Pak Khlong Talat wholesale flower market on April 12, 2022. (AFP photo)

The country registered 8,081 more Covid-19 cases - the seventh successive daily number below 10,000 - and 54 new fatalities during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Sunday morning.

This compared with 8,450 new cases and 58 coronavirus-related fatalities reported on Saturday morning.

The figures released on Sunday did not include 10,055 positive results from antigen tests over the past 24 hours. This would raise the total to 18,136.

As of Saturday, a total of 91,279 people were receiving Covid-19 treatment, including 29,346 in hospitals. The remainder were in hospitel facilities/field hospitals (10,382) or in home/community isolation (51,172), according to the daily update posted by the Department of Disease Control.

The numbers of ill patients with lung inflammation and those dependent on ventilators were not released on Sunday as the department said the database system was under maintenance.

The Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA said all but four of the 8,081 new cases were transmitted inside the country's borders.

Bangkok continued to log the most daily cases at 2,176, followed by 274 in Buri Ram, 271 in Chon Buri, 243 in Samut Prakan and 241 in Khon Kaen.

The four imported cases were two from Israel, and one each from Japan and the United States.

On Saturday, 10,588 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus.

(Screenshot from https://epidemic-stats.com/coronavirus/thailand)

According to the CCSA, the 54 people who died were aged from eight months to 95 years old with the average age of 75. All were Thais.

Bangkok logged two new deaths and no fatalities were reported in its adjacent provinces.

Other central plains provinces further from the capital had 16 deaths — three each in Chon Buri and Suphan Buri, two in Ayutthaya, and one each in Lop Buri Saraburi, Chanthaburi, Trat, Sa Kaeo, Prachin Buri, Kanchanaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The North reported nine deaths — five in Chiang Mai, two in Lampang, and one each in Phetchabun and Mae Hong Son.

The Northeast saw 25 new fatalities — six in Nakhon Ratchasima, five each in Roi Et and Ubon Ratchathani, two each in Yasothon, Kalasin, Khon Kaen and Udon Thani, and one in Chaiyaphum.

The South had two deaths in Nakhon Si Thammarat and Narathiwat.

Vaccinations continued to progress, with 134.65 million doses administered as of Saturday. The government said 81.1% of the population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, 74.2% at least two shots and 38.3% at least one booster shot.

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,324,850 Covid-19 cases, including 2,101,415 cases this year, with 4,204,483 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,088 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,390 so far this year.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities in a 24-hour period was 312 recorded on Aug 13, 2021. The highest number of cases was 28,379 on April 1, 2022.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 406,474 in 24 hours to 516.97 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 1,008 to 6.27 million.