Visitors must still wear masks after Covid becomes endemic: Anutin

Tourists visit a shop on Khao San Road, Bangkok, last week. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

NONTHABURI: The National Communicable Diseases Committee has started to discuss post-pandemic plans, including requirements for visitors to keep wearing face masks, according to the public health minister.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said after chairing the committee's meeting at the Public Health Ministry on Wednesday that the panel was considering measures to control Covid-19 after it becomes endemic.

New Covid-19 cases were declining in the country and many other countries also planned to make Covid-19 endemic including India, Spain and the United States (California), he said.

New cases and fatalities had dropped faster than expected because of public cooperation and increasing vaccinations, Mr Anutin said.

Steps were taken to prepare the redefinition of Covid-19 as endemic and they included the Public Health Ministry lowering its Covid-19 alert from Level 4 to Level 3 and provincial authorities asked to prepare their own action plans.

The plans would be based on universal protection, universal vaccination and the adequacy of hospital beds, doctors, medical supplies and vaccines. The measures would also cover the operations of entertainment venues, he said.

The Thailand Pass entry registration for arrivals could be lifted because new infections were being found in fewer than 10 visitors a day, he said.

The Department of Disease Control would plan measures to urge visitors to wear face masks to help control Covid-19, Mr Anutin said.