Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Probe to check Covid deaths of vaccinated
Thailand
General

Probe to check Covid deaths of vaccinated

published : 12 May 2022 at 05:24

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has agreed to launch an investigation to find out why so many people have died from Covid-19 despite having had three vaccination shots.

He announced the probe following a national communicable disease committee meeting on Wednesday.

He said about 7% of those infected who had three doses have died, while zero fatalities were recorded among those who received four shots. Records showed that most deaths were among senior citizens and people with chronic diseases.

Mr Anutin also urged the high-risk 608 group -- which comprises people aged 60 years and over, those with underlying diseases and pregnant women -- to complete the full vaccine course and receive booster doses.

People who received two doses last year are required to get booster doses to reduce the risk of death, he said.

The meeting also discussed Covid-19 measures in place for the reopening of schools across the country for the start of the next academic year, on May 17.

The public health and education ministries have tweaked disease prevention measures to ensure student safety for on-site classes. The ministries will also vaccinate more young students.

More than 54% of children aged 5-11 have received their first dose, while only 17% have had a second, Mr Anutin said.

The Covovax vaccine from India has now been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for children aged at least 12 years old. Approval was previously given to people at least 18 years of age.

The FDA also approved the use of the Moderna vaccine for children aged 6 years and above after previously allowing children aged at least 12 years to have it, he said.

Commenting on the supply of antiviral Favipiravir pills, the minister said the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) can produce its own pills.

The cost is 13 baht per pill or 600 baht per course, much lower than the imported Favipiravir pills at 8,000 baht per course.

The imported price of Remdesivir, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug, is also reduced from 1,200 baht to 200 baht per shot.

This was because supply of the drug was higher than demand, he said.

Mr Anutin said the FDA will relax some rules to allow private hospitals to procure Molnupiravir.

At present, the pills remain registered as medication for emergency use only.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (2)
MOST RECENT
Tech

iPod RIP

PARIS: At the height of its powers the pocket-sized music player known as the iPod shifted tens of millions of units each year, helping Apple to conquer the globe and transforming the music industry.

08:00
World

Ukrainian forces collect Russian dead left behind

KYIV: After combing the forests and meadows west of Kyiv, a special Ukrainian unit finally found what they were searching for —- the body of a Russian "occupier".

07:45
Thailand

8,019 new Covid cases, 59 more deaths

The country registered 59 more Covid-19 fatalities and 8,019 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Thursday morning.

07:44