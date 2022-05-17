Section
Daily Covid cases, deaths plummet, govt says Tuesday
Thailand
General

published : 17 May 2022 at 07:51

writer: Online Reporters

A boy is vaccinated against Covid-19 in Nonthaburi province early this month. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
New Covid-19 cases declined for the fifth consecutive day, the government announced on Tuesday morning. The daily caseload of 3,893 - down 1,345 from the day before - was the lowest since Jan 4th, before the Omicron wave of the coronavirus pandemic began.

The 24-hour death toll was 38, down sharply from the previous day's 54, was below 50 for the first time since early March.  

Just three of the 3,893 new Covid cases were new arrivals from other countries. 

On Monday, 7,323 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 63,337 others were receiving treatment (down from 66,805 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,382,977 Covid-19 cases, including 2,159,542 this year, with 4,290,090 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,550 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,852 so far this year.

