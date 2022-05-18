Section
5,633 new Covid cases, 45 more deaths
Thailand
General

5,633 new Covid cases, 45 more deaths

published : 18 May 2022 at 07:45

writer: Online Reporters

Youngsters form a human train as they are led by their teacher to class on the first day of term at Banbangkapi School in Bang Kapi district, Bangkok, on Tuesday. Schools opening around the country have implemented strict health measures including the mandatory wearing of face masks. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)
The country registered 45 more Covid-19 fatalities and 5,633 new cases during the previous 24 hours, the Public Health Ministry announced on Wednesday morning.

This compared with the 38 coronavirus-related fatalities and 3,893 new cases reported on Tuesday morning.

There were 5,632 local cases and an imported one.

On Tuesday, 8,042 Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovering from the coronavirus while 60,833 others were receiving treatment (down from 63,337 on the previous day).

Since the pandemic started in early 2020, there have been 4,388,610 Covid-19 cases, including 2,165,175 this year, with 4,298,132 complete recoveries to date.

The accumulated death toll stood at 29,595 since the beginning of the pandemic, including 7,897 so far this year.

