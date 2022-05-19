Section
Further easing of Covid controls expected
Thailand
General

Further easing of Covid controls expected

published : 19 May 2022 at 11:02

writer: Mongkol Bangprapa

Representatives of workers in the entertainment and nightlife sector rally in front of Government House in December, calling for the reopening of their shutdown businesses. They remain largely closed. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)
The government will on Friday consider further relaxation of Covid-19 controls to allow more businesses and activities to resume, and possibly lower its Covid alert level late this month, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday the domestic Covid-19 situation had improved, with declining numbers of new cases and related fatalities.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) would therefore on Friday review disease control zoning and consider allowing more activities to resume.

The spokesman also said the Public Health Ministry might lower its Covid-19 alert from level 3 to level 2 by month's end.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had instructed officials to maintain effective Covid-19 controls and encourage vulnerable groups of people to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Mr Thanakorn said. The prime minister is the head of the CCSA.

