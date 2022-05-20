CCSA to mull 'green zone' plan Friday

Foreign tourists walk along the popular Khao San Road on Tuesday. The Ministry of Public Health will on Friday propose new Covid-19 zoning with some provinces to be classified as "green zones". (AFP photo)

The Ministry of Public Health will on Friday propose new Covid-19 zoning with some provinces to be classified as "green zones", according to its permanent secretary, Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit.

The ministry's proposal to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) involves the revised zoning of Covid-19 hit provinces only, with surveillance "green zones" added to the current high surveillance "yellow zones" and "blue zones" promoted for tourism in the colour-coded system, he said.

Although no further easing of Covid-19 restrictions is proposed by the ministry, the provincial communicable disease committees in "green zones" can consider further relaxations and what activities may resume, he said.

It is widely speculated that night entertainment venues in "green zones" will be allowed to reopen.

A source in the ministry said that under the proposed zoning, there are 14 green zone provinces, 17 blue zone provinces and 46 yellow zone provinces. However, a final say rests with the CCSA.

Khathawut Thongthai, president of the Association of Entertainment Professionals, said nightspot operators are hopeful the CCSA will ease the virus curbs and allow businesses to reopen.

Their representatives met Gen Supoj Malaniyom, chief of the CCSA's operations centre, on Thursday to discuss the reopening of their businesses ahead of the CCSA meeting.

Gen Supoj said on Thursday the proposed reopening will be forwarded to the CCSA for consideration while criteria are in place to determine if nightspots can reopen.

Government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said the further easing of the virus curbs will be considered today after another look at the Covid-19 situation.

The Ministry of Public Health may consider downgrading the alert from Level 3 to Level 2 at the end of this month if downward trends are maintained, he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said it is possible the emergency decree to maintain containment of Covid-19 may be extended for a short period.

The decree is set to expire at the end of this month.